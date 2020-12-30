UAB men’s basketball postpones games due to COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB men’s basketball team will postpone their games scheduled for this weekend after members on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The games were scheduled for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 and were both against North Texas.
UAB is working with Conference USA to find dates for rescheduling the matchups.
No other information has been released at this time.
