UAB kicks off season against Jacksonville State Sept. 1 in Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blazers will open the 2021 season against Jacksonville State at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery Sept. 1.

This is the sixth meeting between the two schools with UAB leading the series 3-2. The Blazers have won each of the last three games, with the most recent contest coming in 2005.

“It is great for our players to have the opportunity to open the season in primetime on ESPN,” head coach Bill Clark said in a press release. “I know Coach Grass will have his team ready and this will be an exciting game for all fans of college football, especially those in the state of Alabama.”

The game will air on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.