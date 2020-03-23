UAB introduces Andy Kennedy as newest head basketball coach

Live Now
ADPH holds a press conference with an update regarding the coronavirus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB has its new new basketball coach.

On Monday, the Blazers held a press conference to introduce Andy Kennedy as the seventh head coach of the UAB men’s basketball team in the school’s history.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, media and fans were unable to attend the press conference in person. Kennedy addressed the unprecedented situation in his opening statement.

“We are living in unusual times, hence a press conference with no people. But I want to give my heartfelt sentiments to all that have been directly affected in an adverse way during this troubling and confusing time. But I know that Birmingham in strong, I know the UAB community is strong, I know the state of Alabama is strong. Together, this too, we shall overcome,” Kennedy said.

