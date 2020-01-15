UAB hosts FIU Thursday night at Bartow Arena

UABs Tyler Madison reacts as he is called for a foul during the second half of a Conference USA tournament second round NCAA basketball game against Western Kentucky in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 12, 2015. UAB won 53-52. (AP Photo/ AL.com, Mark Almond) MAGS OUT

BIRMINGHAM – The Blazers look to regroup after a tough weekend on the road by hosting FIU Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Bartow Arena.

UAB (9-7, 1-3 C-USA) dropped both road games against WKU and Marshall last weekend with a pair of uncharacteristic performances. The Blazers turned the ball over 18 times against WKU, well above their average of 13.9 per game. Against Marshall, UAB shot below its season average field goal percentage making just 18 of 58 shot attempts.

FIU (4-11, 1-3 C-USA) picked up its first conference victory last Thursday against North Texas defeating the Mean Green 58-56. The Panthers then lost to conference leader Rice on Saturday falling to 1-3 in league play. FIU has already almost matched its win total from last season. The Panthers finished the 2018-19 season with a 5-24 record.

“Our team is extremely excited to be back in Bartow Arena this week,” said head coach Randy Norton. “We have had a great week of practice and look forward to playing in front of our home crowd.”

The Blazers and Panthers have met on 13 previous occasions with UAB dominating the series 10-3. UAB has won the last five games against FIU, including last season’s 83-59 win in Miami. Rachael Childress led the Blazers with 24 points including six threes while Miyah Barnes recorded 15 points, grabbed six boards and dished out five assists.

