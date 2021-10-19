UAB honor Children’s Harbor patients with names on special jerseys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, the UAB Blazers will be playing in it’s 5th annual Children’s Harbor Game.

“We’re playing for the names on the back even more so than the names on the front,” Bill Clark, UAB football coach said.

Right across the street from UAB, children are battling serious illnesses and this weekend, the UAB Blazers will be honoring those kids at Children’s Harbor by matching the players with patients and wearing their names on the back of their jerseys.

“It’s not just about football to me,” said UAB cornerback Starling Thomas. “It’s about being better in the community, and they’re right across the street.”

While the kids may be in poor health, they are the ones giving the players strength.

“Some kids may never get to play football and on games like this they play through me,” Thomas said. “They give me extra energy. If one play I might not feel up for it, I just think about ‘oh I got to play for Knox.”

The Blazers want to win every week, in hopes of leading to a title at the end of the year, but this Saturday, the motivation will be different.

The UAB Blazers take on Rice University at 2:30 p.m. at Legacy Field. Tickets for Saturday’s game can be found here.