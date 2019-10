UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) throws a pass against Western Kentucky during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s homecoming game against Old Dominion will kick off at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Legion Field.

For the third year in a row, the Blazers will honor Children’s Harbor by wearing the names of patients on the back of their alternate grey and lime jerseys, which will be subsequently donated to them.

Last year, the Blazers beat North Texas 29-21.

This Saturday, UAB (4-1) travels to the University of Texas at San Antonio (2-3). The game in San Antonio kicks at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.