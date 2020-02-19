UAB Football Pepsi Spring Game Set for April 4

BIRMINGHAM – With spring practice just over one week away, the UAB football team has announced it will play the Pepsi Spring Game on Saturday, April 4, at Legion Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

The 2020 Pepsi Spring Game is part of an action-packed weekend for the Blazers, which includes the Bill Clark Golf Tournament at Bent Brook on Friday, April 3, and the fourth annual Dragon Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 5. Additional information on the golf tournament and egg hunt will be released in the upcoming week.

Tickets for the Pepsi Spring Game are $5 and can be purchased by clicking here or calling the UAB Athletics Ticket Office at 205-975-UAB1. All tickets are general admission and parking will be available on game day at $5 per car.

Coming off back-to-back C-USA West Division titles, expectations for the Blazers are very high as they return 18 starters entering 2020, nine on each side of the ball. UAB also brings back 13 All-Conference USA selections from a year ago, highlighted by first teamer Kristopher Moll and second team selections Jordan Smith and Austin Watkins Jr.

Since returning to action three years ago, UAB has the most wins (28) of any team in Conference USA. The Blazers are 20-6 in league action and 16-2 against West Division opponents, including two C-USA championship game appearances.

Season tickets for 2020 are on sale now by clicking here. Build your priority for Protective Stadium with 2020 season packages starting as low as $75 with the Family Four Pack. Fans can also request additional information on ticket packages here.

As a reminder, 2020 Blazer Boosters members and season ticket holders will have top priority for seats leading into Protective Stadium. Build your priority now as both seating and parking will be allocated based on the Blazer Boosters Priority Point System. Priority points are accumulated by giving through Blazer Boosters and purchasing season tickets for consecutive years which establishes a ranking system during the allocation process.