UAB football enters first game week of 2020 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UAB ATHLETICS) – The UAB football team is set to open the 2020 season this Thursday, Sept. 3, by hosting Central Arkansas at Legion Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

The Blazers enter the season with extremely high expectations as the back-to-back C-USA West Division champions return 18 starters from last year’s team. UAB is the first FBS team to play a game this year, while UCA enters the game at 1-0 after a 24-17 victory over Austin Peay last Saturday in the FCS Kickoff Classic.