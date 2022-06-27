BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers announced that offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent has been named the interim head coach of the football team for the 2022-23 season.

This comes just days after head coach Bill Clark announced he would be stepping down from his position due to health concerns.

Vincent served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Blazers for the past four seasons. He enters his sixth season at UAB and has helped lead the team to two Conference USA Championships and two bowl game victories.

Vincent was also the offensive coordinator in 2014 for one season before returning in 2018. In 2018 the team finished 11-3 and set 21 offensive records, including total points (418), total touchdowns (53), rushing touchdowns (32) and total yards (5,680).

The Blazers open the season at home against Alabama A&M on Sept. 1.