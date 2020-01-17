UAB Drops 93-68 Decision to FIU

MIAMI – UAB’s fell to FIU 93-68 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday night.

Will Butler led the Blazers (11-7, 2-3 C-USA) with 11 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Tavin Lovan added 10 points each. Lovan led all players with eight rebounds.

Eric Lovett and Trejon Jacob combined for 44 points, scoring 23 and 21 respectively for the Panthers (12-6, 3-2 C-USA). Devon Andrews scored 15 points off the bench.

After the teams exchanged 3-pointers to open the game, FIU went on a 14-5 run to take a nine point lead on a dunk by Osasumwen Osaghae at 11:38 of the first half.

The Blazers would close the gap to four points after a layup by Kassim Nicholson and an and-1 by Jordan Brinson that made the score 17-13. FIU would respond with a 13-2 run to take a 30-15 advantage with 6:57 remaining.

The Panthers used a barrage of 3-pointers to take a commanding 45-24 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, FIU’s lead would get as high as 25 points twice – the later on a Andrews 3-pointer that closed out the game’s scoring.

FIU made 16-of-23 3-pointers (69.6 percent) led by five from Lovett. UAB outrebounded the Panthers 37-25.

UAB will remain on the road to face Florida Atlantic (12-6, 4-1 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Owls are coming off a 97-94 overtime victory against Middle Tennessee.