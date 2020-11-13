UAB cancels game vs UTEP as well due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has canceled their Nov. 20 game against the University of Texas-El Paso due to COVID-19 concerns.

UAB (4-3) already postponed their game Saturday versus North Texas due to positive tests of the virus.

The game against UTEP was moved to a new location after an outbreak of coronavirus was found in El Paso.

UAB says there is still a possibility of rescheduling the game but no official announcement has been made.

As of now, the next Blazers game is set for Nov. 27 at Legion Field versus Southern Mississippi.

LATEST POSTS