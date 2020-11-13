UAB cancels game vs UTEP as well due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has canceled their Nov. 20 game against the University of Texas-El Paso due to COVID-19 concerns.
UAB (4-3) already postponed their game Saturday versus North Texas due to positive tests of the virus.
The game against UTEP was moved to a new location after an outbreak of coronavirus was found in El Paso.
UAB says there is still a possibility of rescheduling the game but no official announcement has been made.
As of now, the next Blazers game is set for Nov. 27 at Legion Field versus Southern Mississippi.