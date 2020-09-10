UAB Blazers test negative for COVID-19 ahead of Miami game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite concerns that the UAB Blazers football team’s health may in danger following a couple of players testing positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed that no one else has tested positive for the virus.

Ted Feeley, associate athletics director for communications at UAB, confirmed Thursday that no one in the travel party for the team tested positive for COVID-19 on the trip to Miami, where they will play the Hurricanes tonight.

Prior to leaving Birmingham Wednesday, head coach Bill Clark revealed that “a couple” of non-starters had tested positive for the coronavirus and would not be joining the team in Miami.

“We’re tested probably [more than] anyone else in the county,” said Clark, adding that the team is tested three times a week. “But, you know, extra safe, extra cautious.”

Kickoff will start at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on the ACC Network.

