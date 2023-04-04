BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the UAB Blazers set to play their 2023 spring game Thursday, here are key items fans should know before making their way to Protective Stadium.

Under head coach Trent Dilfer, the game will give fans their first opportunity to see the new-look Blazers before they play their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Tickets to the 2023 Football Spring Game are general admission for $5 and can be purchased by going to uabsports.com. Tickets in premium areas are $10 and are designated for season ticket holders with hospitality access on a season basis. Tickets for UAB students are free of charge to all active UAB students with a valid One Card and are also available on game day at the Protective Stadium ticket office.

The ticket office will open at 3 p.m. while the Blazer Walk will happen at 3:45 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

During halftime, the annual dragon egg hunt will take place at Protective Stadium. All kids ages 12 and under are invited to participate in the Dragon Egg Hunt. Registration for the Dragon Egg Hunt is still available by clicking here.

Season tickets for the season are available for as low as $99, featuring all six home games during UAB’s inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference. For more information, call the UAB Athletics Ticket Office at (205) 975-UAB1.