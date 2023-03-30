BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers are coming in hot as they face the grand finale of their season tonight at the National Invitation Tournament championship game against North Texas.

Taking place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the championship game is a matchup that has been seen three times this season already.

North Texas might have taken the win in the first two faceoffs, but UAB took the last of the three before tonight’s game, making it a real toss up for who will call themselves champions.

The North Texas Mean Green won their last game 56-54 against the Wisconsin Badgers, holding them to no points in the last 9 minutes of the game.

Similarly, the Blazers took down Utah Valley Wolverines 88-86 in the Final Four, with senior Ty Brewer tying his own career high with 30 points scored.

UAB is currently averaging 81.3 points per game under head coach Andy Kennedy. The Blazers are ranked second in the NCAA with an average of 41.2 rebounds per game, and they rank 16th nationally in free throws made per game.

This will be UAB’s 13th appearance in the NIT, while this is only the second time North Texas has made it to the tournament.

Making it to the championship game is a first this year for both UAB and North Texas, so both teams are hungry for the victory and ready to compete for all the marbles.

Tipoff is set for 8:40 p.m. Thursday.