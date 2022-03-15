BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers baseball team will play a non-conference game at the nation’s oldest baseball parks this month.

On March 30, the Blazers will take on Birmingham-Southern at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. This will be the inaugural game of the Rickwood College Classic.

Built in 1910, Rickwood Field is America’s oldest baseball park, where such notable players like Satchel Paige and Willie Mays played during their time with the Birmingham Black Barons. UAB played all of its home games at Rickwood from 1979 to 1983.

Tickets for the game will be general admission for $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under will receive free entry. The game will start at 1 p.m. with gates opening at noon.