UAB baseball falls in series finale at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WIAT) — The UAB baseball team fell in the series finale at Marshall, 7-5, on May 16 at The Kennedy Center.

Colton Schultz led off the scoring for UAB (18-35, 11-21 C-USA) in the first inning with a home run out to left field. Marshall (10-35, 6-26 C-USA) answered with a solo home run of its own to tie the game at one.

In the third, Schultz knocked his second home run of the game. J Paul Fullerton’s RBI single with two on brought the score to 3-1.

With one runner on, back-to-back doubles by J. Fullerton and Caleb Floyd drove in two runs for the 5-1 advantage in the top of the fifth.

The Thundering Herd rallied with six runs in the fifth to take the lead. With bases loaded, Jordon Billups hit a ground-rule double to bring in two runs. Marshall tied it up on a sacrifice fly. Ryan Leitch hit a two-run homer for the 7-5 advantage.

The Blazers last chance came in the top of the ninth as they looked to mount a comeback. Back-to-back hits by J. Fullerton and Floyd and then a walk by John Marc Mullins saw the bases loaded with one out. The game ended on a ground out to first base.

UAB hits the road for the season finale at Samford on May 18. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Joe Lee Griffin Field.