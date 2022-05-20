BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The bats were on fire Thursday as the University of Alabama at Birmingham baseball team beat the University of Texas at San Antonio 18-7 during the first game of the series Thursday.

The Blazers (31-21) were led by infielder Josh Sears, as he finished 4-for-6 with two home runs and now has 17 homers on the year. He also finished with four RBI’s to bring his total to 63 on the year.

Every starter recorded at least one hit. UAB had two lopsided innings with six runs in the third and a season-high 10 runs in the seventh. The 18 runs are a season-high for the Blazers.

Jackson Reynolds started on the mound, but it was Tyler O’Clair who came in relief and pitched four innings to earn his second win of the season.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. on CUSA.tv.