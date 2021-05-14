UAB Baseball concludes conference action at Marshall

FILE – Players stand during the national anthem before the Rosemont Dogs played their baseball home-opener against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field in Rosemont, Ill., in this Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo. Minor league teams across the country are set to open their seasons Tuesday, May 4, 2021, returning baseball to communities denied the old national pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. (John Starks/Daily Herald, via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With five games left in the regular season the UAB baseball team makes the trip to Huntington, West Virginia, for the final conference series of the season on May 14-16 to face Marshall.

Game one of the series is scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET on May 14. May 15 is set for a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 12 p.m. ET. The series finale is a 1 p.m. ET on May 16.

UAB currently holds the overall record over Marshall, 26-20. The last meeting between the programs came on April 26-28, 2019 where the Blazers won the series 2-1 over the Thundering Herd at Young Memorial Field.

The Blazers are coming off their final homestand of the season versus Rice. UAB won game one of the doubleheader on Saturday on a walk-off by Thomas Johnston in the seventh inning.

