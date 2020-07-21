UAB Athletics transitioning to mobile ticketing in the fall

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UAB ATHLETICS) – Beginning with the upcoming 2020-21 year, the UAB Department of Athletics has announced a transition to mobile ticketing for events beginning this fall.

Mobile ticketing has existed for single game tickets and has been a preferred method of delivery with a majority of attendees. Due to recent events, UAB Athletics is expanding the use of mobile ticketing to include season tickets and will provide as a default option for each ticketed athletic event.

Fans will enter Blazer events by using their smartphone to scan digital tickets to gain entry to each event. Along with a safer and contactless environment, mobile ticketing also reduces the risk of lost, stolen or counterfeit tickets, while providing the ability to easily manage, transfer or sell tickets.

“We’ve been looking at this for some time, but thought this was a good time to demonstrate that we are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fan base,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “Mobile ticketing is a huge piece to the puzzle, and I know our fan base will embrace this new method to enhance the overall game day experience as we look forward to a very successful year of UAB Athletics.”

Once a patron has purchased a ticket to a UAB Athletics sporting event, they will receive a link to download their ticket straight to their Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay Wallet (Android). Once the ticket is stored on the mobile device, simply open on game day and your device will be scanned for contactless entry. For ease of use, it is strongly advised for fans to download and store their tickets prior to arriving on game day.

In the coming weeks, UAB Athletics will provide detailed instructions along with tutorials on the enhanced ticketing processes. In the event fans do not have a mobile device, please contact the UAB Athletics ticket office at 205-975-UAB1 or email tickets@uab.edu.

Season parking passes purchased through UAB Athletics will still be issued through Blazer Boosters and distributed by mail in advance of the season.

