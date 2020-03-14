UAB announces change in leadership for men’s basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The UAB Department of Athletics has announced a change in leadership for the men’s basketball program after firing head coach Robert Ehsan.
A national search for the Blazers’ seventh coach in program history is underway.
In four years, Robert Ehsan coached the Blazers to an overall record of 76-57 and 38-34 in Conference USA play. UAB participated in the 2019 CBI.
Since its first year of competition in 1978, the UAB men’s basketball program has an overall record of 836-510. The Blazers have played in 15 NCAA Tournaments along with making 12 NIT appearances.
LATEST POSTS
- COVID-19’s effects extend to mental health as well
- Drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus, poison control center warns
- School’s out, now what? Tips to help parents with kid’s elongated break
- UA students trying to decide what to do after classes moved online
- Man wanted by authorities after stealing gun from store