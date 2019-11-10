Southern Miss beats UAB 37-2 in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (UAB) — The UAB Blazers suffered a 37-2 loss to Southern Miss Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

It was a tough day for the Blazers (6-3, 3-2 C-USA) as the offense was only able to generate 173 yards of offense. The 37 points scored by Southern Miss (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) were the most by an opponent this season.

Making his first career start, redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Hopkins finished 15-of-25 for 103 yards and two interceptions. His top target was Austin Watkins Jr. who had four catches for 74 yards.

Defensively, Noah Wilder and Jordan Smith each tallied career highs in tackles to lead the Blazers. Smith added two TFL and his sack in the end zone resulted in the only points for UAB.

UAB trailed 20-2 at halftime as Southern Miss scored 14 of its 20 points off UAB turnovers. The big play of the half came on a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Southern Miss defensive back DQ Thomas.

That pick-six gave Southern Miss a 17-0 lead, but Smith would get the Blazers on the board with a sack-fumble in the end zone which resulted in a safety. USM tacked on a field goal as time expired for the 20-2 lead at the break.

USM quarterback Jack Abraham connected on two second half passing touchdowns and Andrew Stein added his third field goal as USM scored 17 unanswered in the second half for the final of 37-2. Abraham was 17-of-22 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blazers are back in action next Saturday when they return to Legion Field to host UTEP for the annual Salute to Service game. Kick is set for 12 p.m. on ESPN3.

