Seberger, Rawls added to UAB women’s basketball staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB women’s basketball team has added Alison Seberger as an assistant coach and Kara Rawls as director of basketball operations.

Seberger, who brings over seven years of coaching and administrative experience, comes to UAB after spending the last two seasons as assistant coach at North Alabama.

“Alison has a relentless work ethic and a tremendous knowledge of our game,” head coach Randy Norton said in a press release. “She has a passion for developing young women, on the court, in the classroom, in the community and helping them be the best they can be.”

Rawls, who played for Norton at UAB from 2015 to 2018, arrives back in Birmingham after two seasons as an assistant coach at Middle Georgia State. As a Blazer, Rawls helped lead UAB to the 2018 Conference USA regular season championship, the first in program history. As a senior, she was just one of five players to appear in all 30 games, leading the team with 7.8 boards a game.

“We are thrilled to have Kara join our staff as director of basketball operations,” Norton said. “As a former Blazer, Kara understands our culture and will be a great asset to the coaching staff as well as our student-athletes.”





