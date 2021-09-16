Protective Stadium receives final touches before UAB home opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s newest landmark and the latest addition to the BJCC, Protective Stadium, is nearing completion.

CBS 42 Reporter Landon Wexler caught up with the the BJCC CEO Tad Snider to take a look at Birmingham’s newest sports complex.

“After all these years, we’re a few weeks away – it’s here,” Snider said. “It really changes the landscape of what Birmingham has to offer for sports entertainment.”

Near the front entrance of Protective Stadium stands an augmented-reality enabled mural. You can get a sense of what it’s like in the photo above.

On Oct. 2, UAB Blazers football are set to kick off a home game inside the stadium that holds over 47,000 attendees for the very first time. With this state-of-the-art new facility in Downtown Birmingham, state and city leaders see this as an opportunity to continue to make the Magic City a sports destination.