Parking protocols being made ahead of the UAB home opener at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday marks one week and one day away from UAB having its first home game against Liberty University at Protective Stadium.

But before the kick-off, the Birmingham Jefferson County Complex is taking some time to address parking concerns. The BJCC says they’ve been working with the city of Birmingham’s Traffic and Engineering Department to come up with a parking plan so that fans have options come game day.

After years of construction, the gates will open on Oct. 2 for UAB’s football home opener.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to the game I canceled my Auburn and LSU game to be here for this grand opening,” said John Amari, a Birmingham resident.

Amari has grown up in Birmingham. He says the new stadium is going to be a great addition to the area.

“I support this stadium and all the other developments in Birmingham. There are a lot of things to do in Birmingham and I think it’s just going to get better,” said Amari.

The new stadium is able to hold 45,000 fans. To ensure each person is able to find a parking spot the BJCC has created a parking plan.

“Students first and UAB alumni part of that plan is going to be a free shuttle from the hill center at UAB running up to the side of the Alabama sports hall of fan it’s going to run on a route several hours before the game several hours after the game,” said Tad Snider, the BJCC CEO, and Executive Director.

Season ticket holders and those who purchased tickets through UAB have the option to pre-pay for a parking spot. But if you’re looking for day-of parking there are options along 22nd Street North.

“Birmingham parking authority and some other parking deck and garage owners just to the south of the interstate can purchase pre parking there or day of game parking and were going to run shuttles those last three or four blocks so there some parking south of 259 that we’ve leveraged as part of the plan,” said Snider.

Parking and tailgating areas will open six hours before kick-off. Student tailgating will be in front of the BJCC and the Blazer Village will be right in front of Uptown. There will also be a designated area for ride-sharing services.