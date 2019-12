(AP) — No. 20 Appalachian State will take its storybook season to the New Orleans Bowl against UAB on Dec. 21.

The matchup at the Superdome is the first between the two teams.

Appalachian State finished with a single loss and beat Louisville in the Sun Belt Conference title game. The Mountaineers are 4-0 in bowls. UAB is coming off a 49-6 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA championship. Appalachian State is paced by RB Darrynton Evans, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns.