BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for 120 yards with three first-half touchdowns, UAB rolled up 303 yards on the ground, and the Blazers routed Middle Tennessee 41-14 on Saturday.

McBride scored on runs of 5, 1 and 27 yards and Trea Shropshire caught an 88-yard TD pass from Dylan Hopkins in a 38-point first-half onslaught for UAB (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA).

Hopkins completed 17 of 27 passes for 278 yards with the long touchdown to Shropshire, who caught six passes for 193 yards. Jermaine Brown had a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 114 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Chase Cunningham was 26-of-43 passing for 196 yards for the Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2). He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lane in the first quarter. Darius Bracy scored Middle Tennessee’s other touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Middle Tennessee has lost two straight since upsetting then-No. 25 Miami.

