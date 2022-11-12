BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for 120 and three touchdowns to set a school record and lead UAB to a 41-21 win over North Texas on Saturday.

McBride has a single-season record 17 rushing touchdowns this season.

Jermaine Brown Jr. had 150 yards and a touchdown to keep the Blazers hopes for a bowl berth alive while ensuring the Mean Green didn’t qualify for the Conference USA title game.

McBride scored on short runs in the first quarter but North Texas (6-5, 5-2) stormed back with three touchdowns and took a 21-17 lead at the half. However the Mean Green punted on their next three drives and two fourth quarter drives ended on failed fourth-down conversions.

Matt Quinn, who had a field goal on the final Blazers possession before the half, capped the opening drive of the second quarter with another to pull them within 21-20.

The next three drives chewed up almost 15 minutes and produced a 2-yard Dylan Hopkins -to-Trea Shropshire score and 1-yard plunges by McBride and Brown.

UAB (5-5, 3-4) piled up 234 of its 505 total yards on the ground and held the ball for 15 minutes longer than North Texas.

