Lucero throws 3 TD passes, UAB holds off UTSA 21-13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bryson Lucero threw three touchdown passes to lead UAB to a 21-13 victory over UTSA in its Conference USA opener.
It was the 20th straight home win for the Blazers. Sincere McCormick ran for 150 yards and a touchdown to lead UTSA. Lucero’s 21-yard TD pass to Gerrit Prince stretched the Blazers’ lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter. McCormick’s 2-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:31 remaining. The Roadrunners’ final drive stalled at the UAB 40 when Lowell Narcisse threw an incomplete on fourth-and-17 with 4:40 to play.
