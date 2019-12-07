Kiffin, FAU roll past UAB 49-6 for Conference USA title

(AP) — Kiffin and Florida Atlantic have won Conference USA for the second time.
The Owls rolled past UAB 49-6 on Saturday in the conference title game. And now all eyes turn to Kiffin as numerous indicators suggest that he’s about to become the next coach at Ole Miss.
Chris Robison threw four touchdown passes for the Owls. They’ve been coached by Kiffin for three years and have gotten to the 10-win mark in two of them.
