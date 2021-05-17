Kayla Alexander named assistant coach of UAB women’s basketball

BIRMINGHAM. Ala (WIAT) — Kayla Alexander has been named as the new UAB women’s basketball assistant coach.

Alexander has served as the Blazers’ director of operations since 2016 and was promoted by head coach Randy Norton on May 17.

“I’m so excited to promote Kayla to an assistant coach position,” Norton said. “She has been with us since we arrived at UAB in the spring of 2013 starting out as a team manager. She has been an amazing director of basketball operations the past five years and understands what it takes to have a championship program. She is an incredible person and has a passion for developing young women, on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Prior to joining the Blazers, Alexander played for current associate head coach Taren Martin at Eureka College.



In her one season as a player at Eureka College she saw action in 18 games and shot 30.8% from the floor. She also reeled in 44 boards, dished out six assists and netted 27 points during the 2012-13 campaign.



Alexander earned a degree in business management from UAB in 2016 and her MBA in 2020.

“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity provided to me by Coach Norton,” Alexander said. “It has been a privilege to serve and be a part of a championship program. I’m thrilled to be elevated to an assistant coach and look forward to contributing to the legacy of UAB women’s basketball.”