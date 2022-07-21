BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees has agreed to a contract extension for UAB men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy on Thursday.

Kennedy, who led the Blazers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 back in March, has now been signed on as the head coach through the 2027-28 basketball season.

“Andy has raised the level of interest in UAB Basketball around our community,” UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said. “He has done everything he said that he would, including winning a conference championship and getting back to the NCAA Tournament. Our fans and university deserve to have a championship program, and I’m proud to know that it will continue to be led by Andy Kennedy.”

In his two years at the helm for the Blazers, Kennedy has won 49 of his 64 games, including a program record 27 in 2021 where UAB also took home a Conference USA Tournament Championship. The Blazers’ season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 5 seeded Houston Cougars, 82-68.

As part of Kennedy’s contract, he will be paid $900,000 as a base salary and will see an increase of $100,000 each year over the life of the extension. The new contract also includes undisclosed incentives based on team performance and postseason play.

“I so appreciate the opportunity I was afforded in March 2020 to become the head basketball coach at my alma mater,” Kennedy said. “I’d like to thank Dr. Watts, Mark Ingram and the Alabama System Board of Trustees for their continued support of our mission to return Blazer Basketball back to a nationally respected program.”

Kennedy and the Blazers look to improve on last season as standout guard and reigning C-USA Player of the Year Jordan “Jelly” Walker will be returning alongside several other All-C-USA selections in backcourt mate Quan Jackson and forward KJ Buffen.

“Forty-Nine wins, a conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament are definitively steps in the right direction,” Kennedy said. “Join us on this journey; We are just getting started.”