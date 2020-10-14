Final UAB game at Legion Field gets earlier kickoff time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The final home game for the UAB football team is still on for Nov. 27 against Southern Mississippi, but the kickoff time has been moved up.
The game is now set to start at 11:30 a.m. It was originally set for 2:30 p.m. but due to television scheduling, the game was moved to accommodate the others.
The Blazers are riding a 20-game home winning streak, the third longest in the nation. If the team stays undefeated and then beats USM in the finale, that would also be the their 100th victory at the “Old Gray Lady.”
The game will still air on CBSSN for those who unable to secure a ticket.
