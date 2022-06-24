BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bill Clark, head coach of the UAB Blazer football team, will step down as coach in August.

Clark, who first came to UAB in 2014 and led the team to two bowl championships, announced his retirement on his Twitter page, effective Aug. 1.

“It’s time,” Clark wrote. “Knowing that doesn’t make this any easier. Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it.

In his statement, Clark said that worsening back issues required that he undergo a spinal fusion.

“Having undergone a previous back surgery, extensive physical therapy, shots and chiropractic therapy, I have exhausted all of my options,” Clark said. “Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me. It’s time to pass the torch and try and get well.”

Clark, originally from Anniston, has a 49-26 record at UAB. He previously coached at Jacksonville State University in 2013, where the Gamecocks went 5-3.

Under Clark’s leadership, the Blazers became a dominant team in Conference USA, making four bowl appearances and winning two of them. In 2018, UAB won the Conference USA Football Championship against Middle Tennessee.

Following Clark’s departure, Bryan Vincent will serve as interim head coach with David Reeves as assistant head coach. Clark said he will recommend to UAB President Ray Watt that Vincent and Reeves continue permanently in those roles.