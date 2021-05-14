Bellville named as new women’s golf head coach at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Kari Bellville was named as the new head coach of the Blazer women’s golf team, becoming the tenth head coach in program history.

Bellville joins UAB after a successful assistant coaching stint at Texas State University, where the women’s golf team is currently ranked at number 60 nationally.

“We are very excited to have Kari join our staff,” said UAB Direcctor of Athletics Mark Ingram. “I know our team will enjoy her enthusiasm and approach to the game. She has been a part of some outstanding programs, and we look forward to her bringing that same level of excellence to UAB Women’s Golf.”

Bellville played at the University of Notre Dame and graduated in May of 2018 with bachelor’s degree in business. She then utilized the graduate transfer rule and played her final year at the University of Indiana in which she led the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament.

Following her playing career at IU, she joined the Hoosiers as a graduate assistant for the fall of 2019 and graduated in December of that year with a Master’s degree in sports administration and management.

“I would like to thank Mark Ingram and all of the UAB executive athletic staff for this opportunity,” Bellville said. “With strong academics, developing facilities, and access to a variety of beautiful courses in the Birmingham area, UAB provides great resources to develop competitive and championship-winning student-athletes.”

Bellville inherits a team that returns seven of its nine players from last year. She will look to replace one of UAB’s top golfer in school history after losing Tia Teiniketo to graduation.

