UAB to retire former basketball player Aaron Johnson’s jersey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (UAB) – Next month, UAB will retire the jersey of a former basketball player.

On Wednesday, the UAB Department of Athletics announced it would retire the jersey of Aaron Johnson, who graduated in 2011 and finished as the Blazers’ all-time leader with 664 assists.

“To have my jersey in the rafters with six other UAB greats is something I never imagined. I am truly grateful and honored to be recognized for the love and passion I gave to the game and UAB,” Johnson said in a statement sent out by UAB Wednesday.

A four-year starter from 2007-11, Johnson played in 133 games, making 108 starts. He led the Blazers to 95 total victories and a 2011 NCAA tournament berth along with three NIT appearances.

Johnson holds the school single-game record with 14 assists, a feat he accomplished twice during the 2010-2011 season. He also tied the Blazers’ third-highest career scoring performance when he put up 39 points against East Carolina during the 2010-2011 season.

As a senior, Johnson received AP All-American Honorable Mention accolades, was Conference USA Player of the Year as well as being named First-Team Conference USA, Conference USA All-Defensive Team and NABC All-District Second Team. Johnson led the NCAA with 7.7 assists per game and set a single-season school record of 239 assists.

Johnson is the fourth UAB men’s basketball player to have his number retired joining Steve Mitchell, Oliver Robinson and Jerome Mincy. He also joins women’s basketball players Wanda Hightower and Deanna Jackson along with former play-by-play announcer Gary Sanders who also have banners hung from the rafters of Bartow Arena.

“I’m really excited for AJ and I think this is a very well-deserved honor,” head coach Robert Ehsan said. “His legacy at UAB goes way beyond the basketball court as he impacted so many in our community in a positive way. I’m extremely grateful to have him start his coaching career as a part of our staff as he continues to affect UAB basketball in a positive way.”

Since graduating from UAB, Johnson has played for different basketball teams across Europe. Since 2018, he has played for BK Ventspils in Latvia.

The ceremony will be held as part of Alumni Weekend festivities during UAB’s game on Feb. 8 against North Texas.

LATEST POSTS