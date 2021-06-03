UAB names DeSanto as head coach of men’s tennis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– Justin DeSanto has been named as the eighth head coach of the UAB men’s tennis program.

DeSanto comes to Birmingham after six seasons as an assistant coach at Wichita State. Prior to landing in Wichita, DeSanto served as an assistant men’s and women’s coach at Williams College in Williams, Massachusetts, where he was named the 2016 ITA Northeast Assistant Coach of the Year.

“Justin has a diverse background and had great success with limited resources at times,” Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said in a press release. “He knows who we are and who we aspire to be, and clearly acknowledged that in our discussions with him. He’s ready to roll up his sleeves and help us map the future of UAB men’s tennis.”

A 2012 graduate of Wilkes University, DeSanto brings years of experience to a Blazer program that has won six conference titles, holds five NCAA regional appearances and boasts 10 All-America nods.