UAB linebacker Jordan Smith drafted to Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 NFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, outside linebacker Jordan Smith of the University of Alabama at Birmingham was drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith went as the 121st overall pick in the draft and became the 15th player in UAB history to be selected. He is also the first Blazer to be drafted since UAB’s football program returned in 2017.

In 23 career games, Smith recorded 96 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Smith was a two-time All-Conference USA performer, including being named First Team All-Conference in 2020. He was apart of a unit that finished top 10 nationally in total defense for both 2019 and 2020.

Smith also participated in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

