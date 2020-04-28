UAB, Georgia State sign four-game football series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB football team and Georgia State will play each other four-consecutive seasons starting in 2027, the two universities announced on Tuesday.

The Panthers will host the Blazers in 2027 and 2029, while UAB welcomes GSU to Birmingham in 2028 and 2030.

Game 1: Sept. 18, 2027 – at Georgia State

Game 2: Sept. 16, 2028 – at UAB

Game 3: Sept. 22, 2029 – at Georgia State

Game 4: Sept. 21, 2030 – at UAB

Separated by just two hours down I-20, the initial game in Atlanta will be the first meeting between the two schools. UAB is 14-12 all-time against Sun Belt opponents, and has three other Sun Belt schools on the non-conference schedule prior to playing Georgia State (South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Louisiana).

UAB returns 18 starters to a team that finished 9-5 last year and won the second most games in school history. Since returning to action in 2017, the Blazers are the winningest team in Conference USA with 28 victories, including back-to-back C-USA West Division titles and being crowned 2018 Conference USA Champions.

