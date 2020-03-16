1  of  38
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS MAGIC CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

UAB football excited about roster depth

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bill Clark CUSA trophy_1544732561621.jpg.jpg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite a condensed spring season, the UAB football team was able to get six practices in during a two week span from Feb. 29-March 9. Here is what we learned.

The Blazers have depth.

Starting with the defense, it is well documented that UAB returns nine starters. However, some of them such as Kristopher Moll, Dy’jonn Turner and Starling Thomas V were held out of spring ball, presenting an opportunity for other players to answer the call.

Specifically, linebacker Deshaun Oliver Jr., safety Kobe Griffin and cornerback Keondre Swoopes were running with the A1s in the absence of those starters.

A redshirt sophomore, Oliver Jr. battled injuries early in his career but is fully healthy and was having a strong spring in replace of Moll, a First Team All-Conference USA performer.

Griffin made the transition from linebacker to star safety, which was occupied during the season by Turner, another All-Conference performer. Griffin has been a staple on special teams the past two seasons and enters his redshirt junior year with a bunch of game experience.

Swoopes saw significant playing time as a true freshman. He, along with Brontae Harris who will be back from a season long injury, All-Conference corner TD Marshall, CD Daniels, Starling Thomas V, Devodric Bynum and Xavier Lanier have a very formidable group in the cornerbacks room.

Offensively, the Blazers have few positions to be filled. At slot receiver, Kendall Parham graduated, but Markus Grossman has stepped up into that position. Grossman had 13 catches for 100 yards last year and should see a massive spike in production in 2020.

The offensive line lost one of the most influential players since the return of the program in center Lee Dufour, along with left guard David Galten. Both had significant injuries during their senior seasons, providing playing time for returners Andrew Smith Jr., Patrick Nuss and Jakoby Jones, all of which made multiple starts. One player who did not see the field last year but had a terrific spring was guard Matthew Trehern.

As a reminder, all spring activities have been suspended, including the Pepsi Spring Game scheduled for April 4, and the Dragon Egg Hunt the following day, April 5. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories