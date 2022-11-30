BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – There’s a new head football coach for the UAB Blazers, and he’s no stranger to the sport. Trent Dilfer played in the NFL for over a decade, won a Super Bowl and coached high school football in Nashville.

“I was skeptical because I am a high school football coach and I’m not ashamed of that,” Dilfer said during a news conference Wednesday.

He’ll be coming from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville – where he’s led the team to back-to-back state championship games, seeking a second win Thursday. School leaders said 14 years as an NFL quarterback, a Super Bowl win and ESPN analyst are all a plus for the Blazers.

CBS 42 checked in with fans heading to the hardwood to see the Blazers take on Jacksonville University.

“Even though it’s high school, everyone knows of him,” UAB fan Katheree Hughes said. “I’m hoping for the best and I hope it works out for everybody.”

Student Drew Clayton said it’s an automatic win for the university.

“I think they’ll be really good, actually,” Clayton said. “I think they’ll help improve athletics and bring better players here.”

UAB student Tyler Zhou said he will be cheering on the team as they join the American Athletic Conference next summer.

“I think it’s definitely a step up. Hopefully, 20 years in the future, we’ll be in the SEC playing against Bama or UGA or one of the bigger schools and taking on those championship rings and being the best,” Zhou said. “I think coming from his background he definitely has experience in keeping the brotherhood bond tight. No offense to the interim coach, I think he did a great job, but I think this guy’s going to take the team home.”

Dilfer said he will work to earn the trust of the team.

“They’re losing a man they truly, truly believe in,” Dilfer said. “Talking to those players today you can see the pain in their eyes. They love Coach Vincent, they love that staff. I said I want to honor that, I want to help them finish strong.”

Vincent served as the team’s offensive coordinator and stepped in as an interim coach when head coach Bill Clark stepped down in August citing back issues. Dilfer will serve as the university’s seventh head football coach.