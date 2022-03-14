BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in seven years the UAB Blazers are going to the big dance, and fans are counting down the days.

The UAB Blazers are 12-seed and are set to play 5-seed Houston. UAB lost on Feb. 19, then they won the last four games of the regular season. They needed to win all three games in the conference USA tournament to get a bid, and they did just that. Now, they have a seven game win streak going into the tournament.

The Blazers haven’t been in this tournament in seven years, but as we all know with March Madness, upsets can happen. If the Blazers can use momentum from their winning streak, they might just be able to pull this off.

UAB fans on campus said anything is possible.

“It’s a great thing to see them be able to make it there, especially since they haven’t been in a minute and I just know that them boys put in a whole lot of work,” UAB fan Trey Johnson said. “We’re the underdogs, but we gone come out with the dub. That’s for sure.”

“You know, if you fill out NCAA brackets you know that you should always pick at least one 12-seed to upset a 5-seed, so why not UAB,” said UAB fan Berkan Siger.

“Of course I’m going to go with UAB. You got to still go for your school no matter what,” said student Chloe Gooden.

The last time UAB made the tournament was in 2015. They advanced with an upset against Iowa State but ultimately lost to UCLA in the second round. The big question is, can they pull out a win Friday to advance in the tournament? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Blazers take on the Houston Cougars Friday night in Pittsburgh. Tip off for the game has not yet been announced.