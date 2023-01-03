BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A UAB Hospital official wants to address concerns after Monday night’s shocking Bengals and Bills game that lead to Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field.

Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after a hit sent him into cardiac arrest.

Dr. Irfan Asif with UAB Hospital said cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death on the field.

It’s most common in sports like football, basketball and soccer and in people under the age of 35.

Dr. Asif said when something like this happens, every second counts, which is why trained professionals were available on the sidelines and acted promptly. The Bills did confirm his heartbeat was restored on the field, but many are wondering how a healthy, 24-year-old could collapse unexpectedly. Dr. Asif said it seems to be a rare case of commotio cordis.

“It’s rare though because you have to have something hit the heart at an exact time in the heart’s electrical cycle. And so that actually can be very rare and you don’t see it in football very commonly,” Dr. Asif said.

Dr. Asif said screenings and preventative measures are in place to catch warning signs for underlying heart conditions in athletes. But he said if this is commotio cordis, it would not be something that could be caught on a physical.

Dr. Asif said having an AED and knowing CPR can be the difference in life or death in situations like this. He encourages anyone who is in or around sports to take CPR classes and make sure an AED is accessible.