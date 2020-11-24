UAB cancels final home game at Legion Field due to COVID-19

UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) throws a pass against Western Kentucky during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB football team has canceled its game against Southern Mississippi. This was scheduled as the last game the Blazers would play at Legion Field.

This is the third straight game UAB has had to cancel or postpone due to COVID-19. The Blazers (4-3) have not played since Oct. 31.

UAB athletics says it will continue to work with Conference USA to try and possibly reschedule games for the remaining season.

UAB recently had a 21-game winning streak at the Old Gray Lady before losing to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 23. That was the last game played at home for the Blazers.

UAB will play its home games next season at Protective Stadium. The team had played at Legion Field since 1991.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

