UA to add 20 new elevators to Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama officials are planning to make home games easier for fans with the addition of twenty new elevators inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama President Jim Page says he supports the project.

“The whole incentive is getting fans in and out of the stadium in a more efficient way, so that’s an exciting thing for anybody who attends games regularly. They know right before kickoff and after the game there’s a mad dash in and out. So anything that can move people faster and safer is a good thing.”

UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne says 20 elevators will be added inside the stadium to make getting to your seats easier with less walking. Byrne was not available for comment, but last week he addressed the Chamber of Commerce to inform members about the elevator project during a meeting hosted by the organization.

Alabama fan and student Jayla Groom was excited to hear about new elevators coming to the stadium in the near future.

“I think it’s more accessible, especially for people who might be handicapped. Just hitting a button for the elevator to take them to the top could be more helpful for them. Also when it’s hot in Alabama weather nobody wants to walk that far.”

The price tag for the new elevators is 20 million dollars. It could take two years or more to complete the necessary construction.