UA athlete named SEC ‘Runner of the Year’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Three Alabama track and field student-athletes have been honored with Southeastern Conference “of the year” accolades, including Tamara Clark, this year’s SEC Women’s Outdoor Runner of the Year

Clark earned the award after winning two SEC titles this season, turning in the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history in the 200 meters. She is the first UA woman to be named SEC Runner of the Year.

Two other student-athletes received accolades: Amaris Tyynismaa was named the SEC Women’s Outdoor Newcomer Runner of the Year, and Eliud Kipsang was voted the SEC Men’s Outdoor Freshman Runner of the Year.

Tyynismaa placed in the top five in both the 1,500 meters and the 5,000 meters at the SEC Championships. Kipsang was the SEC champion in the 1,500 meters and runner-up in the 800 meters. Kipsang and Tyynismaa have broken the school record in the men’s and women’s 1,500-meter records.

“As a program, we are in the midst of a really special season, and these honors go to show that people are noticing,” Head Coach Dan Waters said in a press release. “We are very proud of Tamara, Amaris and Eliud for all they’ve accomplished to this point in the season, and we’re excited to see how they finish things off at next week’s NCAA Championships in Eugene.”