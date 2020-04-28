2 Jackson-Olin lacrosse players sign to play for college teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recently-formed high school sports program is opening new doors for students. Two players from the Jackson-Olin lacrosse teams are taking their talents to the next level.

Charity Brown is headed to Chowan University in North Carolina with athletic and academic scholarships. She said being part of the team shaped her high school experience in many ways. She’s grateful for the support her teammates and coaches gave her on and off the field.

Without lacrosse, Brown’s plans for the future would look a lot different.

“My goal was just to go to the military, that’s what I was actually planning to do since I was in 9th grade, I had no college in my peripheral view,” Brown said. “I’m glad that I could contribute to them, to be an example since… this is now a second year program. To show them — hey, if you really work hard, then this is what the outcome could be.”

Brown wasn’t the only standout player from the program. From the boys team, Sianai Smiley is signing with Point University in Georgia.

Both coaches in the program played at the college level, and are sharing their passion for the sport with the next generation.

