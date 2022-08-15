There’s a new coach and a new energy for Vestavia Hills. Sean Calhoun was only there one year and now in comes a former player. Robert Evans graduated in 1999, so he played for the legendary Buddy Anderson. He feels like knowing this program in and out will be a huge strength for him in 2022.

“Coach Anderson was here for 45 years,” said head coach Robert Evans. “I am a small part of that history. The good thing for me is I never planned on coming back. When the door opened that’s what it felt like I was suppose to do. When I walked in I didn’t know a whole lot of people. So in a weird sort of way it is comforting to be home.”

Vestavia hills opens the season at home against Mountain Brook this Thursday.