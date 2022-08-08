No one in Alabama high school football has had a bigger target on their back than the Thompson Warriors. In 2022 it will be even bigger. Thompson is coming off its 3rd straight 7A state championship, and even this year they are looking for a new identity.

“I think it’s just the mentality with our kids that we only control us,” said head coach Mark Freeman. “So really it is just a matter of this is a new team. I told them this morning that they have their own identity. This is not the identity of last year or the previous year. This is their identity and so you’re hoping that they come out here today and that its the normal first day of the last three or four years.”

Thompson begins the season Saturday, August 27 against Lipscomb Academy from Nashville.