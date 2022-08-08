You might not find a more eager group to get the 2022 season started than the Ramsay Rams. After a 5-7 season in 2021 the Rams have a lot of talent coming back on both sides of the ball and are ready to make a move in the 5A.

“That was a great thing that we had last year with this young group that we had last year,” said head coach Ronnie Jackson. “I think for the most part they needed that experience from last year. I think it helped them a lot and it did prepare them for this upcoming season.”

Ramsay plays Hueytown on August 19 to start the season