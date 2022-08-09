2021 was a special year for Mountain Brook football. 2022 could be even better. The Spartans went to the 6A semifinals and finished the year 10-2. Now, they are seen as one of the favorites in the 6A. However, they know there will be some difficulties with the roster.

“You see the people coming up from the 7th grade to the 12th grade,” said head coach Chris Yeager. “That becomes your world. Now, we’ve seen these guys for a total since January, so we have to learn them and do a scouting report pretty quick and get up to speed on these guys to prepare to coach them.”

Mountain Brook begins the season August 19 at Vestavia Hills